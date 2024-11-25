National Grid Deploying Smart Meters In WNY

National Grid is deploying smart meters that will give customers the ability to monitor and control energy use for homes and businesses.

Beginning in January, approximately 4,100 customers will receive new meters. The company’s initiative to replace meters nearing their end of lifespan with modern smart meters will provide customers additional control and near real-time insights about their energy use.

National Grid customers in Western New York communities should receive a letter by the end of the month from the company with details about their upcoming smart meter installation

The meters will provide information about when and how energy is being consumed, which can provide customers with insights to make decisions about managing consumption and increasing energy efficiency.

Benefits include:

• More ways to monitor and take control of energy usage and spending.

• Improved service and reliability.

• Access to up-to-date energy use data within minutes, through the My Account portal. Customers can register at ngrid.com/myaccount.

• Faster response: Smart meters will increase National Grid’s ability to monitor and respond to power outages.

Currently, National Grid customers have their meters read monthly by radio frequencies transmitted to trucks that drive past the properties where they live or work. These meters are approaching the end of their lifespan, which offers National Grid an opportunity to implement new technologies that improve customer control, support energy efficiency and provide real-time outage data.

According to industry data, 80% of meters deployed across North America have smart technology capabilities.

The smart meters that National Grid is installing are compliant with Federal Communications Commission regulations and emit less radio frequency than mobile phones, laptops, baby monitors or other devices. The meters will communicate wirelessly with National Grid’s control centers through a secure network. This encrypted data will help National Grid pinpoint locations of outages and whether the issue occurred on customer-owned equipment or on the company’s network.

To learn more about National Grid’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure program, visit https://nationalgridus.com/Smart-Meter