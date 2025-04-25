National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 26

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 26.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s prescription take back day is to encourage Americans to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from starting.

Unused or expired medication can be dropped off between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at The Chautauqua Center located at 107 Institute Street in Jamestown or at Alstar Ambulance located at 738 Monroe Street in Dunkirk.

At last year’s Drug Take Back Day, 326 pounds of prescription pills were collected in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County residents also always have the option to take their unused or expired medication to the following drop sites in Jamestown:

– Jamestown Police Department, located at 201 East 2nd Street

– CVS Pharmacy, located at 19 South Main Street

– Tops Pharmacy, located at 2000 Washington Street

These prescription drop box sites are free, anonymous, and usually available 24/7. Liquids and sharps (needles) will not be accepted

For more information, visit preventionworks.us