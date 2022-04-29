National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30 in Chautauqua County.

Hope Chautauqua-Prevention Works says the event is taking place from 10:00am to 2:00 p.m.

Collection locations for unused or expired prescription medications this year are the old Five Star Bank at 284 East Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood, Westfield Family Physicians on East Main Street in Westfield, and Alstar Ambulance on Monroe Street in Dunkirk.

The drug take back is free and anonymous. Liquids and sharps (needles) will not be accepted.

For more information, call Prevention Works at 716-366-4623.