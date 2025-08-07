National Walleye Tour Returns To Dunkirk Today and Tomorrow

The National Walleye Tour returns to Dunkirk this week.

The event takes place today through August 8 at the Dunkirk City Pier. It will feature elite competition in one of the country’s most productive walleye fisheries.

Anglers will launch at 7:00 a.m. each morning from the Chadwick Bay Marina with weigh-ins beginning at 3:15 p.m. The public is invited to bring chairs and tune in for all the action.

The marina boat launch will be closed to public on August 7 and August 8 from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and also from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to help with tournament traffic. The Dunkirk Pier will be also be closed to vehicle traffic on those two days.

The tournament’s local contributors and sponsors include the Chautauqua County Department of Planning & Development 3% Tourism Product Development Grant, High As A Hawk Dispensary, and Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club.

The NWT angler local information site featuring launch information, local eateries, attractions and list of events is available at https://www.cityofdunkirk.com/visitors/dunkirk_nwt_anglers.php.

On Friday after the weigh-in show, anglers will be available to sign cards or other items brought for the younger children or teens.

According to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, fishing is a popular activity and fish are an important part of a healthy diet. However, some fish contain chemicals at levels that may be harmful to humans. Each year, the Department updates its health advice due to concerns about contaminants in fish like mercury, PCBs, and PFOS. The goal is to help people make healthier choices about which fish to eat and which to avoid. People who become pregnant and eat contaminated fish may be at a higher risk of having children with developmental or learning delays. Children who eat a lot of contaminated fish may also have potential for negative effects on their development and long-term health.