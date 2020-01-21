NCC Nominated for USA Today Readers’ Choice “Best New Museum” Travel Award

JAMESTOWN – The National Comedy Center has been nominated for the 2020 USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for “Best New Museum,” it was announced today by USA Today. The National Comedy Center was one of 20 new museums in the United States nominated for this award by a panel of nationally-recognized travel experts for the USA Today travel award series, which celebrates outstanding destinations, attractions and experiences.

The National Comedy Center is asking visitors, fans and supporters to cast their vote for the museum as part of the public voting process to select a winner. Everyone is invited to vote daily, now through Monday, February 17, 2020 at noon ET.

Vote for the National Comedy Center daily at www.VoteComedyCenter.com.

The winner of the “Best New Museum” award will be announced on Friday, February 28, 2020.

In 2019, the National Comedy Center was nominated for the USA Today "Best New Attraction" award, where it was voted #2 out of 20 new attractions by USA Today readers, and chosen as the #1 museum and #1 ticketed attraction in the USA Today poll.