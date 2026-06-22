Nearly 3 Million New Yorkers To Receive STAR Funding

Nearly three million New Yorkers will receive over $2 billion in tax relief this summer and fall through New York’s School Tax Relief (STAR) program.

STAR provides property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors statewide. While some STAR recipients will receive their benefit in the form of a tax exemption this year, many other recipients will receive a tax credit and will be sent a check in the mail this summer and fall.

Most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit will receive a check between $350 and $600. Most seniors eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500.

Check deliveries have begun and will continue statewide throughout the summer and fall. STAR recipients can visit ny.gov/STAR to track their check delivery or enroll in direct deposit.

Homeowners who are eligible and registered for the STAR credit program will receive their STAR check before the deadline for their school taxes. Some parts of the state — including New York City, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse — have school tax due dates in late June and July and will receive their STAR benefits soon. Benefits across other parts of the state will continue to roll out throughout the summer and fall.

STAR recipients can visit ny.gov/STAR for a delivery schedule. Homeowners can also enroll in the STAR Credit Direct Deposit program through the Homeowner Benefit Portal within the Tax Department’s secure Online Services system.

To ensure homeowners receive their STAR credit by direct deposit this year, they should enroll as soon as possible. To guarantee timely delivery by direct deposit, homeowners should sign up at least 15 business days before their local school tax due date.

This year, starting in July, the Tax Department is holding regional STAR Seminars. In these sessions, people can learn how to sign up for STAR and maximize their benefits. The first session is in Erie County on July 7. The sessions will run through the summer.

For the STAR seminar schedule and more information on the STAR program, visit the Tax Department’s STAR Resource Center.