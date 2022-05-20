Neighborhood, River, Lake Clean-Up Events Taking Place Saturday, May 21

The Hands On Neighborhoods Community Clean-Up event is taking place in Jamestown Saturday, May 21

The event, sponsored by the Chautauqua County Land Bank in conjunction with the City of Jamestown and Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, takes place 8:00 a.m. to noon.

People interested in taking part can register at chqlandbank.org/handson or go to Tracy Plaza Saturday morning to be assigned a location to clean up. PPE, gloves, tools, and garbage bags will be provided. Refreshments also will be made available.

The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy is holding a Chadakoin River Clean-up at the same time as Hands On Neighborhoods. Volunteers should go to The Chautauqua Center at 107 Institute Street in Jamestown at 8:00 a.m. Ample parking and refreshments will be available. From there, work parties will tackle different sections of the Chadakoin River. Participants are asked to dress to get wet and dirty – long sleeves, long pants and sturdy closed shoes. Raincoats are also suggested with rain in the forecast.

The CWC will supply garbage bags and have some litter grabbers and additional gloves available, but supplies are limited.

Also on Saturday, the Conewango Creek Watershed Association is holding its 7th Annual Chautauqua Lake Clean-up starting at the Chautauqua Lake Fishing Association, 10 Chadakoin Parkway in Celoron, NY, at 8 am.

Pre-registration is required for the Lake Clean-Up event and can be done at https://www.conewangocreek.org/2022/04/seventh-annual-chautauqua-cleanup-may-21/