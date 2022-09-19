New COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Now Available in Chautauqua County

The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler issued a statement saying booster doses are common for many vaccines and that updated formulations are sometimes needed to provide the best protection against new variants of a virus.

The updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC is designed to protect against original strains of the virus, which the former monovalent vaccines covered, and the Omicron variants that account for the majority of current new infections.

Schuyler said those who are eligible should get a new booster dose at least two months after completing their primary series or at least two months after receiving a booster. Pfizer’s updated booster dose is recommended for individuals 12 and older and Moderna’s updated booster dose is recommended for adults 18 and older.

The link for pharmacies offering the booster dose is available here:

https://chqgov.com/public-health/novel-coronavirus-covid-19

The Health Department is also offering bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12 and older at the Health Department Office in Mayville, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You are asked to call (716) 753-4491 to schedule an appointment.