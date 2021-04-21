New ‘Hands On Jamestown’ Initiative to Receive $75,000 in CDBG Funds

A resolution will dedicate $75-thousand dollars of Community Development Block Grant funds for a new Hands On Jamestown initiative. Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said instead of a one-day event as in past years, the new effort focuses on 7-neighborhood clean-up events on the north side and the downtown business district of Jamestown.

Surdyk says volunteers are putting door hangers on the residences in neighborhoods to notify the community of an upcoming clean-up event in their area so they can participate,

“Participants that register online can, if you get in early enough, you can get a free t-shirt. And then the event days will be, the first one is this Saturday, April 24th starting at 8am. The times will be consistent, 8 to noon, always on a Saturday.”

Surdyk says people can register in person as well this Saturday at Dow Park and on 10th Street. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. The new neighborhood initiative is being done in cooperation with the City of Jamestown, Chautauqua County Landbank, Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, and Zion Covenant Church.