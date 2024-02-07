New Hires In Assessor’s Office Resulting In Cost Savings

New hires in the City of Jamestown Assessor’s Office are resulting in cost savings for the City.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund, updating City Council at their work session, said the new hires are a result of former Assessor Lisa Volpe‘s retirement on January 2, “We had to have somebody who was already certified as an assessor so it was kind of a quick turn around. So, we two part-time assessors who will both be starting this week. Obviously, one will be a little bit heavier than the other. One, for everybody’s knowledge, has worked here before. She came here with GAR and did the reval and then was hired by Randy Holcomb, the former Assessor. Also, both of them currently assess multiple towns.

Ecklund said the new hires are Heather Young-Deyell and Annie Golley with former City Assessor Kevin Okerlund being contracted with for commercial property assessments.

She said due to the positions being part-time with no benefits, there will be an estimated savings of $23,000 to $25,000 a year.

Ecklund added that due to Young-Deyell and Golley’s work with other municipalities, a local law will be introduced to move the City of Jamestown’s annual grievance day from the last Tuesday in May to the first Monday in June so that both Assessors are available for the entire grievance day.