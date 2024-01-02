New Jamestown City Council Members Sworn Into Office

Two new Jamestown City Council members have been sworn into office.

Ward Four Republican Council member Joe Paterniti as well as Council member at large Republican Russ Bonfiglio joined the legislative body on Monday. Paterniti replaces Democrat Marie Carrubba with Bonfiglio replacing Kim Ecklund.

Ward Two Republican Tony Dolce was unanimously re-elected as Council President.

Dolce said in his remarks that some of the difficult and challenging issues facing Council include moving forward financially once the $28 million in American Rescue Plan funds have been exhausted, “Our finance committee will need to look closely at future spending on projects, infrastructure improvements, capital spending as well as the city budget. In addition, this council and administration will also need to look at the possibility of bonding for much needed projects and developments and understanding the financial impact it will have on future city budgets.”

Dolce added that council will continue to work on the “growing issues of homelessness, and the new challenges of addressing the growing population of refugee and migrant population,” in the city.

Council committee appointments were announced on Monday with Ward 1 council member Brent Sheldon serving as Chair of the Finance Committee. He will be joined by Council President Dolce and Ward 6 Council member Andrew Faulkner.

Council member at large Randy Daversa will continue to chair the Public Works Committee with Ward 3 council member Regina Brackman and Council member at large Russ Bonfiglio.

Council member at large Jeff Russell will take over as Chair of the Public Safety Committee. He will be joined by Ward 4 Council member Joe Paterniti and Ward 5 Council member Bill Reynolds.

Reynolds will be the new Housing Committee chair with Regina Brackman and Brent Sheldon continuing on as committee members.