New Marketing Campaign To Attract, Retain People In Chautauqua County Unveiled

A new marketing campaign to attract people and keep people in Chautauqua County has been unveiled.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, along with the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, officially launched the “Live CHQ” campaign Tuesday.

Chautauqua County Economic Development Coordinator and CCPEG Manager Nate Aldrich said the multi-year campaign is about filling open jobs in the county, “And that’s a combination of retaining our existing talent as well as trying to attract talent from outside the area for any number of job openings in the county.”

Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and CCIDA CEO Mark Geise said the county has been losing population since the 1970s, “Obviously one thing we can do, and it’s not a silver bullet, is to tell the outside world what a great place to live, and work, and raise a family, and conduct business for many reasons including low cost of living, a lot to do, and plentiful job openings.”

The campaign will include a video, digital marketing campaign that includes social media and a new website, and traditional media outreach. Geise said there is branding involved as well, “And we hope that the business community picks up on this branding, provides a link to our websites so when they’re trying to recruit people they can point them to this. And people can go there and see all of the things there are to do in this county.”

The campaign received funding through American Rescue Plan Act monies provided to CCPEG by Chautauqua County, a multi-year grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and through the CCIDA’s general marketing budget.

To view the new marketing website, visit livechq.org.