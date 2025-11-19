New Neighbors Coalition, Journey’s End Sign Agreement To Continue Refugee Services

The New Neighbors Coalition and Journey’s End Refugee Services have signed an agreement reaffirming their partnership to provide long-term integration services to refugees and immigrants who are making Jamestown home.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church spearheaded The New Neighbors Coalition after a conversation with civic and faith leaders about the potential for refugee resettlement to help revitalize the city of Jamestown back in 2021. They formed a partnership with Journey’s End Refugee Services who set up its first office at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Together, they welcomed the first refugee family in 2023. Since then, more than 125 individuals have resettled in Jamestown.

With the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program effectively closed, Journey’s End and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church are continuing to work to meet the need of the immigrant community in Jamestown.

Journey’s End and St. Luke’s invite the community’s continued participation in this welcoming effort by contacting the New Neighbors Coalition at 716-483-6405.