New Rails To Trails Being Planned in Carroll

A new rails-to-trails is being planned in the town of Carroll. The Chautauqua County Rails to Trails applied for a permit from the State Department of Environmental Conservation for the 2-mile trail that will run from West Main Street in the village of Frewsburg to Riverside Road in the town of Carroll.

Chautauqua Rails to Trail President Emeritus Jim Fincher said they own the former railbed from Frewsburg to Ackley, Pennsylvania and had started working on developing part of the trail.

He said the property on the north end of the trail owned by the Lobb family had been flooded by beavers building dams, “There’s at least five dams in there now and because it was wet, it became wetland. You’ve got the kind of soil, you’ve got the kind of plants, the kind of animals that define it as a wetland. To do much with a wetland, you’ve got to get a permit which is what we did.”

Fincher said the trail will be 10 feet wide and covered with gravel. He estimates that the trail will be open for use by this summer. For the full interview with Jim Fincher and current Chautauqua County Rails to Trails President Bill Ward, tune into Community Matters this Thursday at 5pm here on WRFA.