New Satellite Mental Health Office Opens At Southern Tier Pediatrics

Left to right: Brianna Jekic (New York State Office of Mental Health), Hannah Jaroszynski (Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene), Patricia D’Angelo (Southern Tier Pediatrics), and Kayleigh Sieber (Chautauqua Tapestry) celebrate the opening of a new satellite mental health site inside Southern Tier Pediatrics.

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene has announced the certification and official opening of a new satellite mental health office within Southern Tier Pediatrics, P.C.

The new site is a satellite of the Jamestown Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, Certified Community Behavioral Health Center. It is made possible by the partnership between the New York State Office of Mental Health, the Chautauqua Tapestry grant supported through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and a collaboration with local healthcare providers. The goal is to bring critical mental health services directly into pediatric primary care where families already receive trusted care and support.

The launch of this site is on the heels of Mental Health Awareness Month and Youth Mental Health Acceptance Week, both dedicated to promoting acceptance and reducing the stigma around mental health challenges among young people. By embedding mental health services into a pediatric office, the County and its partners are helping normalize behavioral health support as an essential part of overall wellness.

