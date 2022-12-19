WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

New State Law Bans Sale of Dogs, Cats at Pet Stores

By Geo-Science-International – Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46564891

A new state law bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores.

The legislation is aimed at ending the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and to stop abusive breeders.
Based upon an agreement with the State Legislature, this legislation will take effect in 2024 and will also allow pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.

The law will prevent the buying and selling of animals from large-scale, abusive breeders that lack proper veterinary care, food or socialization. Often times, these animals have health issues resulting from poor breeding and can cost families thousands of dollars in veterinary care. The legislation will continue to allow pet stores to host adoption services in conjunction with animal shelters or rescue organizations to help connect New Yorkers with animals in need of a home.

