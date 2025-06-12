New Voter Registration Deadline Is Saturday For June Primary

This Saturday is the new voter registration deadline for those who want to participate in the June 24 Primary.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday for anyone wishing to register. Per New York State election law, voters who are already registered needed to change their political party affiliation by February 14, 2025 to be eligible to vote in this Primary Election.

All Democratic party members in the Village of Fredonia, Republican party members in the Town of Carroll, and Conservative party members in the Town of Portland will be eligible to vote in the June 24, 2025 Primary Election. “

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections has designated the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown as the one Early Voting poll site. Voters should enter through the main doors off of Prendergast Ave. Early Voting starts on Saturday, June 14 and continues through Sunday June 22. Early Voting will not be held on Monday, June 23rd.

The times for Early Voting are as follows: Saturdays and Sundays from 9AM to 5PM, Monday and Tuesday from 12PM to 8PM and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10AM to 6PM.

Voters who cast their ballot early will not be able to cast a ballot during subsequent Early Voting days or on Election Day. If you request an Early Mail or Absentee Ballot, recent law changes will prevent you from casting your ballot using the voting machine during Early Voting or on Election Day, you will only be able to vote a Provisional Affidavit Ballot, which can be counted if you have not already returned your Ballot.

Sample Ballots are available to view at www.votechautauqua.com prior to going to vote and will also available at the Robert H. Jackson Ctr. Early Voting site during Early Voting.