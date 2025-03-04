New Yorkers Urged To Prepare For Potential Flooding

New Yorkers are urged to prepare for potential flooding due to warm temperatures and rainfall that will start tonight and continue through Thursday.

Temperatures will increase across the State today, with some places seeing close to 60 degrees. Higher-than-normal temperatures combined with up to an inch of rainfall may result in localized flooding and elevated river flows with some ice jams, especially on creeks and streams in Western and northern Central New York.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for Western NY, the northern Finger Lakes, northern Central NY and the Tug Hill Plateau of the North Country from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon due to snow melt, rainfall and ice movement. Ice jam flooding will be possible, especially on creeks and streams where blockages have already been reported.