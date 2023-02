A nine-mile section of Route 430 will be resurfaced as part of statewide repaving projects.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million in state funding has been released to support renewal of state roadways impacted by extreme weather.

The section of Route 430 from its intersection with Route 394 in Mayville to Long Point Road in the town of Ellery will be repaved for a cost of $1.9 million.