Nine Projects To Receive DRI Funding Announced For Dunkirk

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the nine projects in the City of Dunkirk that will receive a total of $9.7 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.

Hochul said the projects receiving funds will help make downtown Dunkirk a “year-round destination that is welcoming, attractive, livable, walkable and sustainable.”

Projects receiving funding include:

– $2.2 million to refurbish the Graf Building to house a Workforce Development Training Center. The center will potentially include childcare, offices for program partners, a career counseling center, science labs, new classrooms and computer labs.

– $2 million to expand the City of Dunkirk Marina through new docks. This project involves the replacement of missing docks with new docks, upgrading marina utilities, and installing a security system.

– $1.127 million to revive the historic Adams Building to house arts and youth programming. This project will renovate the historic building into a multiuse event space and lower-level youth center in partnership with Kids at Promise, and two luxury apartments to provide ongoing revenue for programming and building maintenance.

– $1 million to enhance the Chadwick Bay Marina with transient boat slips and boater amenities. The project will provide a new dock with transient slips, improvements to existing docks, boater amenities and public access including a connector to the shoreline trail.

– $1 million to update the Clarion Hotel Building and Grounds. The hotel facility will have its 120 rooms, conference area, dining room, lobby, building exterior, outdoor pavilion and grounds renovated.

– $900,000 to redevelop the Lake Shore National Bank Building into House Retail and Market-Rate Apartments. The former bank building will be converted into ground floor retail and four market-rate, loft-style apartments.

– $500,000 to construct affordable apartments and a daycare facility on two sites. Regan Development LLC will construct new, affordable housing and a daycare facility on two sites, including an estimated 30 apartments and an approximately 6,700 sq. ft. daycare facility on East Fourth Street and an estimated 48 apartments on Washington Avenue.

– $500,000 for the renovation of the Dunkirk Macaroni Company Building to House Apartments and Medical Offices. Funding will be used to convert an existing four-story building into a mix of uses, including offices and loft-style apartments.

– $473,000 to establish a Downtown Dunkirk Small Project Fund. A fund will be set up for projects that revitalize Downtown Dunkirk, through grants for building renovations, business assistance (commercial machinery and equipment), public art and soft costs (architecture and engineering).