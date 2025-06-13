‘No Kings’ Rally Set for Saturday in Jamestown

Jamestown will be one of 1,500 sites, nationwide, that are involved in the “No Kings” protests that are scheduled to happen Saturday, June 14.

The Jamestown Justice Coalition is organizing the rally that will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Dow Park.

Coordinator Justin Hubbard said the rallies were planned several months ago when President Trump announced plans for a military parade on his birthday, “So, it’s in response to that and also just the constant overreach from the Trump administration and the unconstitutional executive orders he has seemingly endlessly piled onto the American people.”

Hubbard said speakers will include Gahsenide Hubbell who will be performing the Seneca thanksgiving address, to start the rally. Hubbard said he will be doing selected readings from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail,” and other foundational documents including the Declaration of Independence, and the U.S. Constitution. Other speakers include SUNY Fredonia student Mason Fuller, Shannon Bassette, and Edward Voss.

Hubbard said the event will begin with speakers at 11:00 a.m. and be followed by a street protest afterwards. He said more than 500 people have expressed interest in the event.

For information about the “No Kings Rally” visit nokings.org