North Harmony Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Eight Dogs Die Of Poisoning

A North Harmony man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly poisoning ten dogs with eight of them dying.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputies and the Chautauqua County Humane Society responded to a property on Route 394 in the town of North Harmony for a report of animal abuse and neglect.

Deputies spoke with 64-year old Scott Humble, who owned the dogs. After a search warrant was obtained, an investigation found that Humble allegedly poisoned ten Samoyed dogs, eight of which had passed away and remained in their cages. The two remaining dogs were seized. Deputies said Humble also had six other dogs and one cat living inside his residence in deplorable conditions, which were also seized. There were two more dogs seized for having no shelter. At this time, all dogs and cats were taken to the Chautauqua County Humane Society for evaluation and veterinary care.

Humble is charged with 17 Felony Counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals,10 Misdemeanor Counts of Poisoning Animals, and two violation counts of Appropriate Shelter for dogs left outdoors. He was released and will appear in Town of North Harmony Court at a later date

Sheriff’s Deputies said donations can be made to the Chautauqua County Humane Society at https://chqhumane.org/