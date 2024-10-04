North Shore Arts Alliance Exhibit Opens at Pearl City Clay House

North Shore Arts Alliance ‘Small Works’ Gallery opens tonight at Pearl City Clay House.

The exhibit will be open through November 1 and features a variety of small works created by NSAA Members.

The showcase opens with a free reception from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight, offering the community an invitation to explore and celebrate creativity. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments throughout the event.

Learn more online at www.pearlcityclayhouse.org