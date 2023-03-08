NY Conference of Italian-American State Legislators Is Accepting Scholarship Applications

The New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is accepting scholarship applications.

There are four $4,000 scholarships with two being academic and two being athletic. They are available for current college students or high school seniors entering college.

Applicants should have a grade point average of 85 or higher; be active in community service and extracurricular activities and demonstrate financial need. In addition to these qualifications, students applying for an athletic scholarship must also be involved in an organized sport(s). Applicants need not be of Italian-American heritage to apply.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in May, and the winners will be honored at a ceremony in Albany.

Students can access and complete the application by visiting: https://www.nyiacsl.org/apply-for-scholarship-form.

The application deadline is Monday, March 27.