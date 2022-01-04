NY Independent Redistricting Commission Fails to Create Bipartisan Legislative Map

The New York Independent Redistricting Commission failed to meet consensus on creating a bipartisan set of legislative maps. The 10 commissioners voted along party lines, so no set of maps reached a majority, with the vote ending in a 5-5 tie.

Proposals by both the Democrats and Republicans keeps most of the 23rd Congressional District intact, but removes Tompkins County which includes Ithaca. Both maps also remove most of Livingston and half of Ontario Counties.

The Republican’s proposed map adds Binghamton to the district.

New maps are expected to be approved by the June primaries. You can view the proposed maps at https://www.nyirc.gov/plans. The Democrat’s map is plan A and the Republican’s map is plan B.