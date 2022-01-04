WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / NY Independent Redistricting Commission Fails to Create Bipartisan Legislative Map

NY Independent Redistricting Commission Fails to Create Bipartisan Legislative Map

By Leave a Comment

New York Independent Redistricting Commission Maps (A-Democrat, B-Republican)

The New York Independent Redistricting Commission failed to meet consensus on creating a bipartisan set of legislative maps. The 10 commissioners voted along party lines, so no set of maps reached a majority, with the vote ending in a 5-5 tie.

Proposals by both the Democrats and Republicans keeps most of the 23rd Congressional District intact, but removes Tompkins County which includes Ithaca. Both maps also remove most of Livingston and half of Ontario Counties.

The Republican’s proposed map adds Binghamton to the district.

New maps are expected to be approved by the June primaries. You can view the proposed maps at https://www.nyirc.gov/plans. The Democrat’s map is plan A and the Republican’s map is plan B.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.