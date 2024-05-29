NY Power Authority Rep To Speak at ReTool ’24 Conference

A New York Power Authority representative will be a featured speaker at the ReTool’24 Conference.

Jamestown BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto said NYPA Senior Vice President for Customer Solutions Maribel Cruz-Brown will one of the noontime speakers, “And one of the themes that we have been talking about is how important it is that we have renewable energy for companies that are developing renewable energy products. And Maribel will be speaking about that. The New York Power Authority is where we get our renewable energy, from the Niagara Power Project. And she will be talking about how those allocations of public power are so important as we look at some kind of economic turnaround, looking at the I-Tech corridor, looking at the Southern Tier and what’s happening with battery power and development.”

Ditonto said Electrovaya, which is opening a plant in Ellicott, is a good example. She said they have been granted an allocation of hydropower from NYPA.

Cruz-Brown’s responsibilities at NYPA include working with municipal entities and state agencies to identify comprehensive clean energy solutions and service offerings to the public and the business sectors its serves. Her work blends well with the conference focus on clean energy opportunities.

The one-day conference will take place Tuesday, June 11 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

It will concentrate on clean energy sector opportunities for small and medium manufacturers and is being organized by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

Pre-registration is required for the event and can be done at: Retool24Event.eventbrite.com