NY State of Politics: Republicans, Conservatives Considering Legal Challenges to NYS’ New Gun Laws

The New York State of Politics reports several different parties, including Republican candidates for the 23rd Congressional District, are looking into pursuing legal challenges against New York’s new gun laws.

Carl Paladino announced on Thursday he’s retained counsel and will personally fund a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s new concealed carry measures on behalf of the people of New York. Prominent Buffalo-area attorney Paul Cambria will represent him and they hope to file in federal court by this morning.

The State Legislature passed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a long-standing state law requiring pistol permit holders to show proper cause in order to carry a concealed firearm in public.

Paladino said he agrees with pieces of the law, like strengthened background checks and required safety training, but in general believes the act is unconstitutional.

He said they’re determining exactly what will be in the suit.

Meanwhile, New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy pledged to sue last week as well and announced the Republican Party will partner with the state Conservative Party.

Paladino said he believes it’s a conflict of interest for Langworthy, as state chair, to use state party resources to sue while advancing his own campaign simultaneously.

Paladino said he would be willing to partner with the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, which said it has been pulling together its own legal resources. NYSRPA President Tom King, in a statement, also said however, he is 100% behind the GOP-Conservative Party effort.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement in response to any potential legal action, which reads, “Governor Hochul signed landmark legislation to save lives and combat the gun violence epidemic by carefully regulating access to concealed weapons, protecting public safety while abiding by the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Bruen case. We have no further comment on pending litigation.”