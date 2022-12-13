NY State Police Caution About Scams

The New York State Police are reminding people that they do not solicit citizens for donations.

Troopers report they have received several calls and complaints from residents in Western New York that individuals claiming to be affiliated with the State Police and or State Troopers are calling asking for donations.

Troopers say, if you receive a call from an organization claiming to be affiliated with the State Police, know that the person on the other end of the phone is not a member of the State Police or representing the New York State Police. They added that the State Troopers Police Benevolent Association does not solicit individuals or call people at their homes asking for donations either.

If a scammer does contact you, you can report the call by going to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.