NYS Approves Final Siting Permit for South Ripley Solar Project

A solar project has received its final siting permit to locate in the town of Ripley.

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting issued a final siting permit for ConnectGen Chautauqua County LLC’s South Ripley Solar to develop, design, construct, operate, maintain, and decommission a 270-megawatt (MW) solar electric generating facility including a 20 MW battery energy storage system.

The solar facility is expected to generate enough energy to power over 60,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions by over 280,000 metric tons, which is equivalent to taking nearly 65,000 cars off the road.

The facility is expected to provide over $16 million in the first 20 years to the county, town, and school districts in in the form of payment-in-lieu of taxes (PILOT) and host community agreements to invest in infrastructure, additional services, and resources for residents in the communities hosting the facility.

The solar facility is expected to spur about $380 million in capital investment and create over 250 short and long-term jobs.

The decision may be obtained by going to the Office’s website at https://ores.ny.gov/permit-applications.