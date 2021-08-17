NYS Assembly Judiciary Committee Will Release Impeachment Report

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee has announced it will release a final report of its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a joint statement by Speaker Carl Heastie and Chair Charles Lavine, the committee says it will continue to review evidence before it releases its final report.

“The committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data; the attorney general concerning the governor’s memoir; and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions – Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau and Oswego – regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct.”

On Friday, Heastie announced the Assembly would suspend its investigation of Cuomo once he steps down.

Heastie said lawyers had advised the body’s judiciary committee that the state constitution doesn’t authorize the Legislature to impeach an elected official no longer in office.

The decision was met with criticism from Republican members of the Legislature and also some Democrats.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as governor when Cuomo steps down.