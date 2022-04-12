NYS Attorney General James Files Motion Against Real Estate Firm in Investigation of Donald Trump

State Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion Friday to force real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to comply with the investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The AG’s office said Cushman & Wakefield is a publicly traded, global real estate firm with billions of dollars in annual revenue that provided real estate services in connection with Trump Organization properties for many years. Those services included appraisals and brokerage services for properties that are relevant to the Office of the Attorney General’s investigation.

The OAG says Cushman has refused to comply with subpoenas for information related to its appraisals of three specific Trump-owned properties — the Seven Springs Estate, Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, and 40 Wall Street — and information about Cushman’s larger business relationship with the Trump Organization.

Attorney General James said, “Cushman & Wakefield’s work for the Trump Organization is significant to our ongoing investigation into Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial practices. There should be no doubt that information about Cushman’s appraisal work for the Trump Organization is relevant to our efforts and that Cushman — like any other party — cannot defy a lawful subpoena because no one is above the law.”

This motion follows a request filed Thursday to hold Trump in contempt for his refusal to comply with a court order to produce documents in response to a subpoena served on him by the Office of the Attorney General as part of its ongoing investigation into his financial dealings.

The motion for contempt, filed in New York County State Supreme Court, seeks to impose a $10,000 fine on Trump for every day that he continues to violate the court’s order to produce these documents.