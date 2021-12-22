NYS Attorney General James Warns LabQ Diagnostic to Stop Falsely Advertising COVID-19 Test Result Times

State Attorney General Letitia James sent a warning letter to LabQ Diagnostics for falsely advertising COVID-19 test result times.

The letter came after the AG’s office learned some consumers have waited over 96 hours for test results, even though the company advertises that consumers can expect results within 48 hours.

The letter notifies LabQ that New York law prohibits false advertising and instructs the company to immediately update its signage at testing sites and on the company’s website to accurately reflect how long individuals can expect to wait before receiving COVID-19 test results.

In addition to warning LabQ to update its website and signage and to instruct its employees to provide accurate information concerning turnaround times, the letter issued by Attorney General James requests that LabQ contact all of its customers who are currently awaiting COVID-19 test results to let them know when they can realistically expect to receive those results.

Attorney General James asks any consumer who believes a lab or other testing facility is making misleading statements about their turnaround time for COVID-19 test results to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau or call the office at 1-800-771-7755.