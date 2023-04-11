NYS Attorney James, Governor Hochul Support Effort to Redraw NY Congressional Lines

State Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul are supporting an effort to redraw New York’s Congressional district lines.

Both James and Hochul filed an amicus brief in support of the effort rather than leaving the lines drawn by a court-appointed special master in place between now and the 2030 census.

The state’s Independent Redistricting Commission’s (IRC) maps were rejected by the Legislature, and the Congressional maps drafted afterwards were challenged in the courts, resulting in a special master drawing lines ahead of the 2022 Election.

In the brief filed in Third Division Appellate Court, Attorney General James and Governor Hochul asserted that while the special master’s maps may have been appropriate for the 2022 Election, there is significant time for IRC to generate new maps and follow the process outlined in the New York State Constitution for Congressional maps going forward.

The amicus brief urges the Appellate Division to reverse the lower court order rejecting the voters’ claim and to order IRC to draw and submit a new congressional map as required by the Constitution.