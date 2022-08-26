NYS Begins Accepting Applications for Retail Cannabis Dispensaries

New York State has begun accepting applications for retail cannabis dispensaries.

The State Office of Cannabis Management announced applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses are now being accepted online. Licenses to sell adult-use cannabis will be awarded people who were most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis.

To be eligible for these licenses, applicants must:

• Have a marijuana-related offense conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or have had a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA marijuana related offense conviction in the State of New York.

• And have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.

The application window will close on September 26, 2022. More information for applicants can be found at https://cannabis.ny.gov/caurd