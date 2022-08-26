WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / NYS Begins Accepting Applications for Retail Cannabis Dispensaries

NYS Begins Accepting Applications for Retail Cannabis Dispensaries

By Leave a Comment

New York State has begun accepting applications for retail cannabis dispensaries.

The State Office of Cannabis Management announced applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses are now being accepted online. Licenses to sell adult-use cannabis will be awarded people who were most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis.

To be eligible for these licenses, applicants must:
• Have a marijuana-related offense conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or have had a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA marijuana related offense conviction in the State of New York.
• And have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.

The application window will close on September 26, 2022. More information for applicants can be found at https://cannabis.ny.gov/caurd

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.