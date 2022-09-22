NYS Cannabis Control Board Adopts Regulations Allowing for Medical Marijuana Home Growing

New York’s Cannabis Control Board on Tuesday adopted regulations for medical marijuana home growing and approved conditional licenses for 19 cultivators and 10 processors.

The new medical home-grow regulations will allow medical cannabis patients to grow up to six plants. Caregivers can grow for a maximum of four patients, or up to 12 plants. The regulations also say landlords may not refuse to lease to patients, or penalize them for legally growing weed.

The CCB also approved amendments to the state’s cannabinoid hemp program. The new rules create a new license type that allow approved hemp farmers to sell hemp flower they grow, and raise the maximum cannabinoid allowance per serving to 100 milligrams. The maximum allowance was previously 75 milligrams.

CCB members approved conditional licenses to 19 cultivators and 10 processors, bringing the number of businesses holding conditional cultivator and conditional processor licenses to 261 and 25.

In Chautauqua County, the businesses that now have conditional cultivator licenses include The ReLeaf Market LLC, Weaver Road Farms LLC, Fare Thee Well Farm, Inc., and Tadt Services LLC.