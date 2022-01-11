NYS Climate Action Council Releases Draft Plan for Public Comment

The State’s Climate Action Council has released its draft scoping plan for public comment.

New York State’s Climate Action Council, Department of Environmental Conservation, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced the release of the plan which describes recommended policies and actions to help New York meet its ambitious climate directives as part of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act).

The Draft Scoping Plan, found at https://climate.ny.gov/, is available for a 120-day public comment period that started January 1. Residents may submit comments online, by email at scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov, and via U.S. mail to Attention: Draft Scoping Plan Comments, NYSERDA, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany, NY 12203-6399.

The public comment period will also include at least six public hearings across the State. Details and information about how to participate in the public hearings will be announced in early 2022.

The Climate Action Council’s seven advisory panels – Transportation, Agriculture and Forestry, Land Use and Local Government, Power Generation, Energy Efficiency and Housing, Energy Intensive and Trade Exposed Industries, and Waste – along with the Climate Justice Working Group and Just Transition Working Group, submitted recommendations for the Climate Action Council to consider in the development of the Draft Scoping Plan that will help guide the State in achieving its statutory obligations under the Climate Act to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase renewable energy development, ensure climate justice, and advance the State’s commitment to carbon neutrality economy-wide by 2050.

The recommendations from the advisory panels, along with feedback from the Climate Justice Working Group, helped to advance an integration analysis process, which provided a cost-benefit assessment of the strategies under consideration accounting for emissions reductions and health benefits.

The Draft Scoping Plan has now been submitted to the Governor and the Legislature. Public input received on the plan will be used by the Climate Action Council to help develop the Final Scoping Plan, which will be posted online and delivered to the Governor and the Legislature by January 1, 2023. The DEC will release regulations based on the plan by January 1, 2024.