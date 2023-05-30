NYS Comptroller’s Audit – Thruway Has $276.3 Million in Uncollected Tolls, Fees

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the Thruway Authority needs to do better collecting $276.3 million owed in toll fees.

An audit released by the Comptroller’s office states that a change in collection agencies resulted in a lapse in collections from Sept 2020 until July 2021. $119.3 million in uncollected fees are owed from vehicles registered out of New York State.

Tolls and related fees make up more than 90% of the Thruway’s revenue. In 2021, the Thruway collected $804 million from tolls and related fees.

The report also cited that the Thruway Authority halting the registration suspension program in January 2018 to make way for the Thruway’s new cashless tolling program and the rejection of license plate images that were identifiable and billable as reasons for lost revenue.

Recommendations made by the Comptroller include a smoother transition in collection agencies – should the Thruway Authority require such methods again – and ensuring that rejected images that are found to be incorrectly rejected are billed.

Read the full report here: https://www.osc.state.ny.us/press/releases/2023/05/dinapoli-thruway-authority-owed-more-275-million-unpaid-tolls-and-fees