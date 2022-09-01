NYS Concealed Weapons Carry Law Goes Into Effect September 1

New York State’s new concealed weapons carry law goes into effect today along with other new gun control measures.

On Wednesday, a U.S. District judge in Syracuse rejected a request by Gun Owners of America Inc. and others for an order to halt the roll-out of the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

The judge did say the group could amend and refile their request for a preliminary injunction.

New York lawmakers passed the new law this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s previous restrictions on concealed weapons permits.

The new law contains strengthened background checks and firearm safety and live-fire training for individuals seeking to obtain concealed carry permits; prohibits concealed carry permit holders from bringing their firearms into sensitive locations, including Times Square, bars, libraries, schools, government buildings and hospitals, among others; and requires renewal or recertification of permits every three years.

New permitting and minimum age requirements for semi-automatic rifles takes effect this Sunday, September 4. After that date, an individual must be at least 21 years old and have a permit prior to purchasing or taking possession of a semiautomatic rifle. These new requirements were included in a package of legislation in response to the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo this spring. Licenses are not required for individuals who possessed semiautomatic rifles before September 4, 2022.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new Gun Safety Website to provide the public, gun owners, and gun dealers with comprehensive information about all of the new requirements under state law. That site can be found at https://gunsafety.ny.gov/