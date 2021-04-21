NYS DEC Approves Permits for Herbicide Use on Chautauqua Lake

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued permits for herbicide application on 380 acres of Chautauqua Lake. The permits issued last week were approved for the towns of Busti, Ellery, and Ellicott, and the village of Lakewood.

The DEC cited lack of Eurasian milfoil or requested areas being in critical fish habitats for why herbicide use was denied for portions of the permits for Busti, Ellery and Ellicott.

Under the permit guidelines, spraying for curly leaf pond weed is permitted to happen between May 10th and 21st. Eurasian milfoil treatment will be allowed to start June 7th through 18th.

The NYS DEC permit letters to municipalities can be reviewed here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iqewkyJZxpZRA6mYKYtqMATeyL9eR6Iv?usp=sharing