NYS DEC Holding Public Meetings On Walleye In Chautauqua Lake

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is holding two public meetings today and Wednesday in Chautauqua County to discuss the status of walleye in Chautauqua Lake.

DEC Region 9 Bureau of Fisheries staff will present current information on the walleye population in Chautauqua Lake and future management, followed by an interactive dialog with attendees after the presentation.

The first in-person meeting will be held today from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Carlson Community Center at Lakeside Park on Route 394 in Mayville. The second in-person meeting will be held Wednesday, March 25 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at The Lawson Center at 73 Lakeside Drive in Bemus Point. Registration is not required.