NYS DEC Urges Caution as Statewide Burn Ban Ends

While New York State’s annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning ended May 14, the State DEC is still urging caution.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “The risk of wildfires remains high this spring across New York State, so it’s absolutely essential New Yorkers are mindful of the risk when doing any kind of residential outdoor brush burning. To protect our communities and natural resources, we’re encouraging people to put safety first, don’t leave fires unattended, and ensure all fires are fully extinguished.”

In the City of Jamestown, recreational fires are banned year round. Fire Department Code Enforcement Officer Rob Smith said per the city charter the only fire allowed is cooking fires. He added that gas-fueled outdoor fire pits or fireplaces are considered legal in Jamestown.