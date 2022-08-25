NYS DEC Urging Campfire Safety With Much of State Under Drought Watch

Due to much of New York State being under a drought watch and high fire danger, New York State is urging people to be safe when building camp fires.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the entire state is now at a high risk for fires, meaning that any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up.

He said as of August 19, there are currently six active fires across the state, burning 47.1 acres of land.

The majority of those were started by unattended campfires.

The DEC continues to encourage New Yorkers and visitors to follow the recommendations below to reduce the risk of wildfires:

– Use existing campfire rings where possible;

– Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, and leaves. Pile extra wood away from the fire;

– Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs, and other flammable materials;

– Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.

For more information on open burning visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/32060.html and for campfire safety in New York, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7827.html