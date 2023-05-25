NYS Department of Health to End COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers

The New York State Department of Health will end the mandate that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.

WHEC reports the announcement came from an attorney for the state to the Fourth Appellate Court just before the court was to hear oral arguments connected to a lawsuit challenging the mandate.

The attorney said the Department of Health will no longer enforce the mandate and will soon send guidance to hospitals and health care facilities.

The State Department of Health issued a statement that said, “Due to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving vaccine recommendations, the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities. Throughout the public health emergency, this vaccine requirement served as a critical public health tool, helping to protect both health care workers and the patients under their care. As the repeal of this regulation awaits consideration for approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC), the Department will not commence any new enforcement actions. However, it should be noted that facilities should continue to implement their own internal policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.”