NYS Distilleries, Cideries Can Now Ship Directly To Consumers

New York’s manufacturers of craft spirits, cider and mead can now ship directly to consumers.

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that will allow the state’s craft beverage producers to ship their unique products directly to consumers within New York and across state lines.

Hochul said in a press release, “New York’s craft manufacturers create distinctive, world-class products that deserve a broader audience. This legislation levels the playing field, allowing these small producers to reach new markets and foster economic growth across the state. With this new law, we are ensuring that New York remains a national leader in craft beverages, continuing to support our local businesses, tourism, and agriculture.”

New York’s craft cider and spirit producers often struggle to gain access to traditional wholesale distribution channels, placing these smaller manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage, as their products are less likely to reach licensed retailers and consumers. Direct-to-consumer shipping offers an essential new outlet for these smaller producers, enabling them to build brand loyalty by connecting directly with consumers who want to enjoy the unique products that define New York’s craft beverage industry. For consumers, the new law means greater access to New York-made products, driving demand for the state’s craft beverages both locally and nationally.

This expansion of market access is particularly significant as New York is home to the largest number of craft cideries in the nation and ranks second in the U.S. for the number of distilleries. By allowing these manufacturers to ship directly to consumers, New York strengthens its position as a leader in the craft beverage industry while supporting the state’s broader agricultural economy.

This legislation also represents a milestone for parity for New York’s spirits and cider producers, who have long advocated for the same privileges that wine manufacturers have enjoyed for nearly two decades, while providing safeguards against underage access to alcohol and ensuring proper tax collection by mirroring the responsible sales and delivery practices established under the DTC wine shipping laws.

The new law takes effect in 90 days.