NYS Enforcing Hunting Safety Guidelines, Asks Hunters to Watch for Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer

New York State is enforcing safety guidelines during the big game hunting season.

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said ‘Operation Safe Harvest‘ is part of a statewide initiative to ensure all hunters are following the State’s hunting laws and safety guidelines while afield.

Environmental Conservation Officers will be patrolling and conducting a variety of field operations to help ensure a safe and enjoyable big game hunting season.

In addition to statewide enforcement, Officers educate hunters on New York’s hunting laws and safety guidelines, both in the field and as instructors for the New York State Hunter Education Program.

New York State continues to prioritize hunter safety year-round and the 2021 hunting seasons in New York were the safest ever, with the lowest number of incidents since record-keeping began.

DEC Law Enforcement is also reminding hunters they are key partners in protecting New York deer from Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Chronic Wasting Disease continues to spread in other states, and hunters are key to preventing CWD introduction to New York. CWD is always fatal to deer. If introduced, it could spread rapidly and be practically impossible to eliminate once established.

Hunters can help protect New York’s deer herd from CWD by following these tips:

– If hunting any type of deer, elk, moose, or caribou outside of New York, it must be deboned before bringing it back. The DEC will confiscate and destroy illegally imported carcasses and parts, including whole deer and deer heads;

– Do not use deer urine-based lures or attractant scents, as these could contain infectious material;

– Dispose of carcass waste in a landfill, not just on the landscape;

– Report any deer that appears sick or is acting abnormally; and

– Hunt only wild deer and support fair chase hunting principles.

The regular firearms season for deer and bear in the Southern Zone runs through Sunday, December 11, and includes participation from approximately 85 percent of New York’s 550,000 licensed hunters.