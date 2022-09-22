NYS Fall Foliage Report Up as Autumn Arrives

The Autumnal Equinox arrives today at 9:03 p.m. and with it comes the celebration of New York State’s fall foliage.

The I LOVE NY‘s weekly foliage report is updated every Wednesday. The report tracks weekly changes and progression across the state throughout the season. The map includes recommended foliage viewing locations in each of the state’s vacation regions, plus examples of peak foliage in a given area, and information about popular local and regional attractions. New this year, the interactive foliage map will include an option to filter attractions by category, including food & drink, and arts & culture.

The link for the fall foliage report can be found here: www.iloveny.com/foliage