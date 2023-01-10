WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

NYS First In Nation to Reimburse Kidney, Liver Donation Costs

New York State has become the first state in the nation to allow those who donate kidney or liver donations to be reimbursed for associated costs.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the New York State Living Donors Support Act, which amends the public health, tax, and social services laws.

It establishes a program to cover extra costs associated with organ donation for New York residents who donate to a fellow New Yorker. It works to eliminate financial barriers to organ donation to reduce wait times for organ transplants and address the organ shortage in New York.

This legislation is intended to help eliminate barriers to organ donation, in order to bring New York up from its low rank in organ donation among states. There are currently 8,569 people on transplant wait lists, 7,234 of whom are awaiting a kidney.

