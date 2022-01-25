NYS Has Begun Accepting Income Tax Returns

New York State has begun accepting income tax returns.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance states if your 2021 income is $73,000 or less, you can file both your federal and New York State returns at no cost through the Tax Department website using Free File.

The department said nearly 255,000 taxpayers used this software last year, which saved them a combined $51 million in tax preparation fees.

Those who make over $73,000 can visit https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/efile/other-efile-options.htm for other filing options.

When you’re ready to file, the Department of Taxation and Finance suggests you first gather information and documentation. If you received unemployment compensation, remember to request a Form 1099-G from the Department of Labor.

After you file, get the most up-to-date information about your refund and your return at https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/file/refund.htm or, if necessary, call (518) 457-5149.