NYS Has First Human Death From Eastern Equine Encephalitis In Almost A Decade

New York State’s first person to contract Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, in almost a decade has died.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Monday as State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald declared the virus spread by mosquitoes an “imminent threat to public health.”

Hochul said, “We’ve been informed this patient has passed away from EEE. We extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family.” The State Department of Health said the patient was from Ulster County.

The Declaration unlocks State resources to help support EEE prevention response and activities by local health departments – including ongoing mosquito spraying efforts – from September 30 to November 30, 2024.

Immediately after the case of EEE was confirmed the Governor activated multiple State agencies – including the Department of Health, Department of Environmental Conservation, and Parks Department – in a coordinated response to expand access to insect repellent at State parks and campgrounds, increase public outreach and urge New Yorkers to follow recommendations to reduce risk of mosquito-borne illness. Among those resources is mosquito spraying between Sept. 30 and Nov. 30. Mosquito repellent is also being made available to state park visitors and campgrounds.

New York’s human EEE diagnosis was confirmed on Friday along the Hudson River. In response, doctors are urging people to wear long sleeves and insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites. Residents are also being advised to eliminate all standing water, where mosquitoes can breed, and to make sure there are screens on all windows and doors of homes.

So far this year, there have been 10 human EEE cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other cases have been reported in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island and New Jersey.

While EEE in humans is rare, the disease can cause brain inflammation and can be deadly.

While most people bitten by an infected mosquito will not develop symptoms, others could develop severe symptoms including headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. EEE could progress into seizures, encephalitis and coma. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about a third of the patients with severe EEE will die.

There is no treatment for the virus, which is usually found during peak mosquito activity in horses, birds and other animals. Eighteen cases of EEE have been identified this year in horses across 12 New York counties.