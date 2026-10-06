NYS Holding Youth-Only Pheasant Hunting Weekend In WNY

A youth-only pheasant hunting weekend will take place this weekend in Western New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said the hunting weekend is Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11. The DEC pheasant propagation program supplies over 50,000 adult pheasants to support upland game bird hunting across the state and is an important hunter recruitment, reactivation, and retention tool. More specifically, a large portion of these birds are reserved specifically for youth hunting opportunities.

Youth hunts offer a focused introduction to upland game bird hunting with the guidance of an experienced adult hunter to help foster a lifelong connection to wildlife conservation, outdoor ethics, and responsible firearm use. On the day of the hunt, youth hunters, ages 12 to 15, must be accompanied by an experienced adult mentor who guides them through the hunting experience.

Approximately 1,480 adult roosters and hens will be stocked in DEC Region 9 immediately prior to the youth hunt weekend. All birds will be provided by the DEC Reynolds Game Farm. All other pheasant hunting regulations remain in effect.

The state parks that will hold the youth pheasant hunting event include Allegany State Park. Youth hunters wishing to hunt pheasants in Allegany State Park are reminded that they must pick up a free hunting permit at the park’s administration building near Red House Lake (2373 ASP 1, Salamanca, NY 14779) before hunting in the park. For questions about pheasant hunting in Allegany State Park, please call (716) 379-6445.

Questions about the Youth Pheasant Hunt in Western New York can be directed to DEC’s Region 9 Bureau of Wildlife at (716) 379-6402. Additional information about pheasant hunting is available on DEC’s Pheasant Hunting webpage. Please check DEC’s interactive mapper for detailed hunting lands information.